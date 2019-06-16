10th Annual Harmonica Blowout

KNON 89.3 FM presents the 10th Annual Harmonica Blowout on Sunday, July 28th at Poor David’s Pub! To help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Harmonica Blowout, we have as our headliner, from New Orleans, the great Johnny Sansone! Appearing alongside Johnny Sansone will be The Dallas Blues All Stars featuring Mike Morgan & Hash Brown, The Harrington-Clark Band with Paul Harrington & Junior Clark, Texas Johnny Boy with Christian Dozzler, The Superkings, who have performed at every one of our Harmonica Blowouts, and opening the show will be The E-Flat Porch Band!

There will be free BBQ provided by D-Jackson BBQ!

Doors open at 3 PM and the music goes until we’re done!

Hosted by KNON’s Sonny Boy Mark!

The 10th Annual Harmonica Blowout is on July 28th at Poor David’s Pub, 1313 S Lamar in Dallas!

Get your tickets HERE