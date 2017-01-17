16th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party at Poor David’s Pub
16th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party
Poor David’s Pub
Sunday February 26th 2107
Doors Open at 5PM
Starring Grammy Award Winner Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band!! With an opening set from KNON favorites JB & The Zydeco Posse!!
ALL STAR GUMBO COMPETITION
Gumbo competitors include: 3 Time champ Chris Allende from El Centro Community College, Graham Dodds from Wayward Sons, BUTTONS, Daniel Pittman from LUCK, Matt Dallman from 18th and Vine, Roe Dileo, Joey Allette and Chef Ivan Pugh from Bucky Moonshines!!
Come early for Gumbo and stay late for Zydeco!!
Get your tickets at KNON’s ticket outlets: Bill’s Records and Forever Young In Grand Prairie!!
Get Your Tickets Now by Clicking Below!!
