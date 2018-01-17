Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

17th Annual KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

The 17th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party is  Sunday, February 11th at Poor David’s Pub!
Starring JB and the Zydeco Posse!
This year’s gumbo competition will be bustin loose with Gumbo!!!! Chefs include Chef Chris Lalonde from ElCentro, Chef  Keith Buttons Hicks from Buttons, Joey Allette from Team Building with Taste, Chef Ivan Pugh of Bucky Moonshines and Graham Dodds of Wayward sons!
A panel of celebrity judges will determine the Krewe with the best Roux! And You’ll pick the ‘Choice of the People!’
Vip doors open at 4pm! General Admission doors open at 5PM. KNON’s Dj Louisiana Red and Dj Duece will be spinning the tunes. You’ll want to get there early for the gumbo, and stay for the zydeco! with JB and The Zydeco POSSE!
The 17th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party brought to you by KNON!
Sunday February 11th at Poor David’s Pub! Get your ticket today! At Bill’s Records or KNON.org!
This is a KNON Benefit Event!!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

