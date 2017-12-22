19th Annual KNON Blues Fest

is coming Saturday January 27th and Sunday January 28th to Poor Davids Pub starring Zak Harmon, Dylan Bishop, The Bnois King Band, EJ Matthews, Paul Harrington and Junior Clark, Ann Armstrong, E-Flat Porch Band, Miss Marcy and her Sugar Daddy’s, Leo Hull, Those Guys, and more to be announced. Advance tickets are available now at KNON.org, Bills Records and Forever Young Records. BBQ will be available from Dickey’s BBQ. The 19th Annual KNON Blues Festival Saturday January 27th and Sunday January 28th at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas. Doors open at 3 pm both days. This is a KNON Blues Benefit event.