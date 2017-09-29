Gregg A Smith’s 25 Years at KNON Anniversary

Saturday October 28th, KNON And G-Man Records Productions Proudly Present a once in a lifetime event, Gregg A Smiths 25th Anniversary on KNON. That’s 25 Years of the Radio Blues Revue. Performing live in concert, Dallas Blues legend Lucky Peterson with special guest Tamara Tramell Peterson. International Blues Star Lucky Peterson back home for Gregg Smiths 25th. We will be premiering Gregg A Smith’s new video Don’t Cry No More. It’s a Worldwide Video Premiere right here in Dallas. It all happens Saturday October 28th in the all new Red Hot & Blue outdoor concert space at 9810 N Central Expy in Dallas. Gregg A Smith’s 25th Anniversary Celebration with the Lucky Peterson Band featuring Special Guest Tamara Tramell Peterson. Hosted By KNON’s Louisiana Red with special appearance from Don O.KNON’s Dj Jamin Andy On The Box. Doors At 8:Pm And Show At 9:Pm. More information and tickets at KNON.org