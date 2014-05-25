Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

Cowhide Cole’s 25th Anniversary Saturday September 17th

Come help celebrate Cowhide Cole’s Rockabilly Revue 25th Anniversary. Staring Wanda Jackson and Gene Summers at
The Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff located at 231 W. Jefferson St.
Saturday September 17th
cowhidecolerockabilly - 3
 The doors open at 7pm
General Admission is $20 VIP tickets are $35 and will include a dinner.
Come one come all and help celebrate the nations longest rockabilly Radio show with Cowhide Cole!
