Daniel Boom’s 5 Yr Anniversary

KNON Presents

Dj Daniel Boom’s and the Midday Mixx Up’s 5 Yr Anniversary Party

Saturday June 23rd at Radius Gold Bar!!

Performing Live on Stage it’s

Young Passion, Hugo King and More!

Doors open at 9PM!!

KNON Dj’s Daniel Boom, Kane, Dj E08 and More will be dropping the hottest hits on the 1’s and 2’s!!

KNON Giveaways, Live Performances and Industry Networking

Saturday June 23rd at Radius Gold Bar

Located at 2623 Willowbrook drive in Dallas.

Come out and support the man that supports the dfw’s upcoming artist.

Dj Daniel Boom’s and the Midday Mixx Up’s 5 Yr Anniversary Party!!

Stay Tuned to KNON for your chance to win ticket to this KNON Benefit event!!