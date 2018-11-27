DJ Party
KNON 89.3fm presents The Players Club DJ Party. KNON DJs will be in the
house at the Players Club Friday, December 7th and rocking on the 1’s and 2’s!!
KNON Dj’s will be spinning Tejano, Cumbia, Old school and more! Come on out and have some fun with KNON and the KNON DJs in the last big KNON event of the Year!
Doors open at 8pm and there will be KNON gear giveaways at midnight!!
The Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff.
For reservations 214-828-7217.
