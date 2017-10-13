Fall Freestyle Party

KNON 89.3fm and Pink Lounge Present

A Fall Freestyle Party At Pink Lounge Saturday November 4th!!

Performing Live Stefanie Bennett!!

KNON Dj’s Dj Daniel Boom, Alex el Nino, Kane, Dj Solo,

Dj Big Baby, Dj Lui, Lauren, Dj Nio, Dj Baby Buddah and more will be in the mixx and rocking the house!! Doors open at 8PM! KNON Giveaways all night!!

November 4th at Pink Lounge

Located at 3022 w Davis in Oak Cliff!!!

Get your tickets HERE