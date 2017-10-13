Fall Freestyle Party
KNON 89.3fm and Pink Lounge Present
A Fall Freestyle Party At Pink Lounge Saturday November 4th!!
A Fall Freestyle Party At Pink Lounge Saturday November 4th!!
Performing Live Stefanie Bennett!!
KNON Dj’s Dj Daniel Boom, Alex el Nino, Kane, Dj Solo,
Dj Big Baby, Dj Lui, Lauren, Dj Nio, Dj Baby Buddah and more will be in the mixx and rocking the house!! Doors open at 8PM! KNON Giveaways all night!!
Dj Big Baby, Dj Lui, Lauren, Dj Nio, Dj Baby Buddah and more will be in the mixx and rocking the house!! Doors open at 8PM! KNON Giveaways all night!!
November 4th at Pink Lounge
Located at 3022 w Davis in Oak Cliff!!!
Located at 3022 w Davis in Oak Cliff!!!
Get your tickets HERE
Recommended Posts
Rockabilly Revue’s 26th Anniversary Benefit
05 Oct 2017 - Events
Gregg A Smith’s 25 Years at KNON Anniversary
29 Sep 2017 - Events
KNON Teen Blowout
28 Sep 2017 - Events