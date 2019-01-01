Gary Hobbs Live at Players Club
KNON 89.3fm and The Players Club Present
Gary Hobbs Live In Concert Friday February 22nd!!
Doors Open at 7pm!!
KNON Dj’s will be in the house and In The Mix!!
KNON Giveaways at Midnight and Plenty of free parking!!
There will also be a birthday celebration for KNON’s Dj Kane!!
For More info or Table reservations 214 828 9500 ext 227
Doors Open at 7pm!!
KNON Dj’s will be in the house and In The Mix!!
KNON Giveaways at Midnight and Plenty of free parking!!
There will also be a birthday celebration for KNON’s Dj Kane!!
For More info or Table reservations 214 828 9500 ext 227
Get your tickets for this KNON Benefit Event Here!!
Recommended Posts
Super Gospel Program
08 Jan 2019 - Events
Reckless Rock Radio CD Vol 1
19 Dec 2018 - Events
Listen to the Last Two Weeks of KNON Programming Here
08 Dec 2017 - Events