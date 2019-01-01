Gary Hobbs Live at Players Club

KNON 89.3fm and The Players Club Present

Gary Hobbs Live In Concert Friday February 22nd!!

Doors Open at 7pm!!

KNON Dj’s will be in the house and In The Mix!!

KNON Giveaways at Midnight and Plenty of free parking!!

There will also be a birthday celebration for KNON’s Dj Kane!!

For More info or Table reservations 214 828 9500 ext 227

Get your tickets for this KNON Benefit Event Here!!