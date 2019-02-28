Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

Hard Time Radio 23rd Anniversary

KNON and Tomcats West present The Hard Time Radio 23rd Anniversary Benefit Throwdown! Featuring DFW extreme metal veterans, Prophecy, and, in one of their first shows in many years… Within Chaos! Also featuring a rare performance from The Hard Time Radio Band!

Saturday, April 13th, at Tomcats West in Ft. Worth! Come on out and help Thrasin’ Alan and the crew celebrate 23 years of Hard Time Radio! This is an all-ages event! Tomcats West is located at 3137 Alta Mere Dr. Off I-30 West in Ft. Worth!

