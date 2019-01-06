KNON 18th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party
KNON 89.3FM’s 18th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party!!
Doors for VIP Ticket Holders Open at 4pm! VIP Ticket Holders get in early to pick the best seats in the house!
Doors for General Admission Ticket Holders open at 5pm! Performing Live, Chubby Carrier!! Playing the best Zydeco this side of the Swamp! There will be Gumbo from some of the best Chefs in DFW including our returning champs Chef Keith Buttons Hicks, “The Peoples Choice Winner”, along with Mark Mundy and Valentine Sonnier, “The judges choice for BEST Gumbo”.
Other Gumbo chefs include: Chef Ivan Pugh Of Bucky Moonshines, Nola Brassie, Chef Brad CookChef Charlie of Charlies Creole Kitchen, and Chef Gale from The Creole Cajun Queen!!
Come out and taste the various gumbo’s and put your vote in for the Peoples Choice Award!! There will be 2 awards, one for the Peoples Choice, and one from our panel of judges selecting the Best Gumbo!! KNON’s DJ Duece will be in the mix! If interested in entering your Gumbo give us a call! Jesse at 214 828 9500 ext 227
Get your tickets to KNON’s Mardi Gras Gumbo Party HERE!!
