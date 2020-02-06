KNON 89.3 FM Presents Carolyn Wonderland & Ally Venable

KNON & Six Springs Tavern presents Carolyn Wonderland with an opening set from Ally Venable! Saturday February 29th at Six Springs Tavern! Tickets are available now for this night of powerhouse blues from two Texas born guitar slingers! Doors open at 7, show starts at 8 PM!

That’s Carolyn Wonderland & Ally Venable, Saturday February 29th at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N Plano Road in Richardson! This event is sponsored in part by your community radio station, KNON 89.3 FM!