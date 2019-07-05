KNON 89.3 FM Presents Grupo Pression
Saturday, July 13th, KNON presents a Puro Party Saturday with Grupo Pression live at The Players Club! That’s Grupo Pression live on Saturday, July 13th at The Players Club!
Doors open at 8 PM! KNON DJ’s will be in the mix playing all your favorite jams and there will be KNON swag giveaways at midnight!
The Players Club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!
Recommended Posts
KNON Presents Club Going Up On A Tuesday Part 2
05 Jul 2019 - Events
KNON’s 3rd Annual Film Festival
19 Jun 2019 - Events
10th Annual Harmonica Blowout
16 May 2019 - Events