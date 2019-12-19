KNON 89.3 FM – Repairing & Rebuilding

On October 20th, 2019, KNON took a direct hit from an EF3 tornado that passed through Dallas. The station was knocked off the air and we were forced to relocate. Below you’ll find links to pictures, videos, interviews and more as we attempt to rebuild the station at a new location!

10/21 – Video of the damage the station took the day after the tornado

10/21 – News article by the Dallas Voice

10/22 – We start broadcasting from an emergency setup at the base of our radio tower in Cedar Hill.

10/23 – News article by the Dallas Observer

10/25 – News article by the Dallas Morning News about how we got back on the air so quickly after the tornado.

10/25 – KNON’s internet streaming comes back online!

11/20 – Last day of broadcasting from our tower in Cedar Hill. We move to our current location on Coit road. Here’s video of the what our setup at the tower looked like.

11/26 – News article by D Magazine about KNON moving out of our scorpion-infested tower broadcasting space.