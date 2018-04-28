KNON 89.3FM and Fast Track Construction Present Bobby Rush

KNON, FAST TRACK CONSTRUCTION, And T- Smith Inspection and Testing Present GRAMMY Award Winner Bobby Rush Saturday June 2 at Poor David’s Pub Located at 1313 South Lamar in Dallas. Joining the Bobby Rush Will be Gregg A Smith And His Blues Revue Band. Bobby Rush will do two shows, An Exclusive Acoustic set for VIP Ticket Holder’s and a full band set. Doors open for VIP at 7 pm and 8 pm for General Admission. Tickets Also Available at Bill’s Records, Elaine’s Kitchen and Forever young Records in Grand Prairie. For more info 469-471-4180

