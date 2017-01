KNON 89.3FM Presents! Puro Party Night!!

KNON 89.3 FM Presents!!

Puro Party Night!!

KNON Dj’s Playing the best in Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle, Oldschool and More!!!

Doors open at 7:30pm

KNON Dj’s in the Mix and on the Mic!!

Dj Big E, Dj Tony Throwin Down (The Freestyle King),

Cyndi B, Dj Lui, Dj Roc D and Dj Kane!!

KNON 89.3 FM Gear giveaways all night!!