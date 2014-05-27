KNON and G-Entertainment LLC presents a Mexican Independence Day Celebration with Siggno at Gas Monkey Live

Friday September 16th

KNON and G-Entertainment LLC celebrate Mexican Independence Day

with Siggno at Gas Monkey Live.

It’s Enorme, It’s Fantastico, It’s the KNON Mexican Independence Day Celebration with the one and only Siggno. Joinging Siggno will be Stampede, Rene Maldanado, and Hugo King !!!! Doors open at 8 pm. KNON DJ’s will be in the house on the mic and in the mix. Tickets are available now at Paypal Link below.Click Add to Cart. ALL TICKETS PURCHASED HERE WILL BE AT THE DOOR ON THE NIGHT OF THE SHOW AT WILL CALL WINDOW. Tickets are only 20$ General Admission in advance. A Limited number of VIP tickets are available. 35 for standing room VIP section with private cash bar and direct line of sight to the stage, 150 for a VIP Table for 4 in a seperate seating VIP section. General Admission and Standing Room VIP tickets are also available at Top Ten Records, Partidas, Forever Young Records, and Traders Village Booth 54. Gas Monkey Live is located at 10110 Technology Blvd in Dallas, TX.