KNON and The Uptown Theater Present Grammy Award Winner Bobby Rush!!

KNON and the City of Grand Prairie are proud to present an evening of Grammy award winning music with the Blues legend Bobby Rush !

Bobby Rush is an International Blues Artist and 2017 Grammy Award winner! He’ll be performing for the FIRST TIME at the Uptown Theater! Located at 120 E. Main St. in Downtown Grand Prairie.

Opening the show will be KNON DJ Gregg A. Smith and his Blues Review Band.

Limited V.I.P. tickets will include an exclusive acoustic set from Bobby, meet & greet,

dinner and priority seating!

Hosted by KNON’s Louisiana Red with D. J. Jamming Andy on the box. Get

your tickets now at KNON.ORG, Forever Young Records in Grand Prairie, Bill’s Records and Elaine’s Kitchen in Dallas

This is a KNON benefit event!!!!