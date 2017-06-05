KNON and Unlimited Party Bus Summer Fiesta 2017
KNON and Unlimited Party Bus Present !! Summer Fiesta 2017
Starring Los Garcia Brothers, Toby Love, Texas Latino, Big Gemini, Rey Reyna and more to come!! It all takes place Saturday July 15th at Gas Monkey Live!! This is a all age event!! Doors open at 8Pm and the show starts at 8:30pm!! For info on booths 214 828 9500 ext 227. Gas Monkey Live is Located at 10110 Technology Blvd in Dallas Texas 75220
VIP Cabanas, VIP Tables and General Admission and Standing Only VIP available now!!Click here for your tickets
