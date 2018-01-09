KNON At the MLK Parade

KNON will be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade!

The 2018 Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is Monday, January 15th at 10am. The parade begins at Holmes Street and MLK Boulevard and ends at Fair Park. Grand Marshals will be Faith Johnson Dallas County District Attorney and Rene Hall Dallas Chief of Police. Join KNON in honoring a great American hero! Without Dr. King, the diversity at KNON would not have been possible!