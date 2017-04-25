Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

KNON Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

KNON 89.3FM presents 
The Biggest Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Friday May 5th at The Players Club

It’s a night full of Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle and More with your KNON Dj’s
Crazy C, Kane, Dj No Envy, Dj Roc D, Valarie Diamond and Dj Lui

Doors open at 7:30pm

Their will be KNON giveaways all nightlong!!

Players Club Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff
This is a KNON Benefit Event!!

