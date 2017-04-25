KNON Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

KNON 89.3FM presents

The Biggest Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Friday May 5th at The Players Club

It’s a night full of Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle and More with your KNON Dj’s

Crazy C, Kane, Dj No Envy, Dj Roc D, Valarie Diamond and Dj Lui

Doors open at 7:30pm

Their will be KNON giveaways all nightlong!!

Players Club Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff

This is a KNON Benefit Event!!