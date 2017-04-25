KNON Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
KNON 89.3FM presents
The Biggest Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
Friday May 5th at The Players Club
It’s a night full of Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle and More with your KNON Dj’s
Crazy C, Kane, Dj No Envy, Dj Roc D, Valarie Diamond and Dj Lui
Doors open at 7:30pm
Their will be KNON giveaways all nightlong!!
Players Club Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff
This is a KNON Benefit Event!!
