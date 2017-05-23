KNON Community Film Festival

Sunday July 16th 2017 at The Texas Theatre 231 W Jefferson Blvd

2:00PM Sex and Broadcasting WFMU

3:30PM Sir Doug & The Genuine Texas Comic Groove Sahm

4:45PM I am The Blues

7:00PM Q&A with Bruce Corbitt of Roger Mortis

7:30PM Welcome To Your Funeral: The Story Of Roger Mortis

Food will be available all day!! $10 Per Film or $25 Day Pass (Watch all 4 films)

Click here for Tickets