KNON Community Film Festival
Sunday July 16th 2017 at The Texas Theatre 231 W Jefferson Blvd
2:00PM Sex and Broadcasting WFMU
3:30PM Sir Doug & The Genuine Texas Comic Groove Sahm
4:45PM I am The Blues
7:00PM Q&A with Bruce Corbitt of Roger Mortis
7:30PM Welcome To Your Funeral: The Story Of Roger Mortis
Food will be available all day!! $10 Per Film or $25 Day Pass (Watch all 4 films)
