KNON Conjunto Throwdown

KNON Conjunto Throwdown!!

Starring Conjunto Prestigo at The Players Club June 10th!! KNON Dj’s in the mix and on the mic! Dj Crazy C, Dj Kane Dj big E, Ms Kue, Dj Roc D, Dj Lui, Synbad, El Crispin, Dj Rightous and Many More!!! It all goes down at the Players Club Is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff. Doors open at 7:30PM!! KNON 89.3 FM Giveaways all night!!