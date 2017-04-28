KNON Exhibit Opening And Music Festival

Coming Saturday May 13th it’s the unveiling of the KNON exhibit at the Texas Musicians Museum!

The KNON exhibit will feature KNON’s original broadcast console, the production room door from the legendary San Jacinto Street. The White House where it all began, early event posters, photos and more.

Find out more about the story of The Voice of The People! KNON DJ’s from all formats will be on hand to celebrate!!

A KNON Music Festival will follow the ceremony in the Texas Music Garden at the Museum. Come out and see a day of music starring a line up representing KNON’s musical diversity!

Starring BLUES from Andrew Jr. Boy Jones Blues band featuring Kerri Lepai!! GOSPEL from The Relatives!! CUMBIA from Los Kombers! REGGAE from Bum Lucky And a special KNON DJ All-Star Revue!

The Texas Musicians Museum is located at 222 East Irving Boulevard in Irving.

For more information and tickets KNON.org. VIP tickets are available to be the first to see the exhibit. VIP Doors open at 3pm and general admission begins at 4!

Come celebrate Your Community Radio Station KNON !!!