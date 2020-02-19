KNON Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party

KNON’s Fat Tuesday Party Tuesday Feb 25th at Ot Tavern! KNON Dj’s will be in the mix spinning all the music you know and love!! Doors open at 7pm!! KNON’s Dj Solo, Dj Kane, No Envy, Albert G, Dj Scorpion, El Bionik, Xavier and more will be in the mix and on the mic! KNON giveaways at Midnight and plenty of free beads to go around. Pool, games and more through out the night!! Come and Celebrate fat Tuesday with your knon dj’s at OT Tavern Located at 3606 Greenville ave in Dallas!

For more info stay tuned to KNON 89.3FM!