KNON Latin Energy Throwback Party!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents A KNON Throwback Party Friday August 23rd at the Players Club!! KNON Alumni Dj DVS, Rox C, El Cochino de Dallas Mixmaster Jay, Gabriel G and more will be in the house along side Dj Daniel Boom, Dj Alex El Nino, Dj Kane, Albert G, Dj Lui, Dj E08 and more!! The KNON squad will be playing all your favorite KNON jams!!Doors open at 8pm!! There will be KNON gear giveaways at Midnight!! The Players club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!! This is one KNON party you don’t want to miss!!

