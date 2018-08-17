Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

KNON Mexican Independence Day

KNON 89.3FM Presents a
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Sunday September 16th at Lola’s Saloon in Ft Worth!!
There will be stages with Live entertainment all afternoon!!
Performing Live Grupo Stampede, Monica Saldivar, Grupo Pression, Sonia Kilo and Sertified Music with
More to be added!! KNON Dj’s in the mix!!
This is an all ages indoor outdoor event!
Doors open at 2:30pm
Come out and Celebrate Mexican independence day with KNON in Ft Worth at Lola’s Saloon
Booth and vendor spaces available.
For more info 214 828 9500 ext 227
