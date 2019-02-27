KNON 89.3FM presents Igor and the Red Elvises

Ladies and gentlemen the time has come. The time has come for you to decide if you’re ready for your favorite band on Mardi Gras weekend!

Are you ready to belly dance? Are you ready for bacon? Are you ready to wave your disco finger in the air?

Saturday, March 2nd, it’s Igor & The Red Elvises! That’s right, it’s Saturday night with Igor & The Red Elvises! If you haven’t seen them, it’s time you do something about that, or be forever trying to make up for lost fun! If you have seen the Red Elvises, then you know what is about to happen on Saturday, March 2nd, at Poor David’s Pub, 1313 South Lamar in Dallas!

Doors open at 8 PM show starts at 9 PM!

Get your Tickets Here