KNON Presents 2 Bands on 1 Stage

Saturday September 15th at the Players Club!!

KNON Presents a Mexican Independence Weekend Celebration!! 2 Acts on one stage in one night!! Performing live is Grupo Stampede and Monica Saldivar!!! KNON DJ’s will be live in the mix!! Doors open at 8PM!! Their will be giveaways at Midnight!! Players club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!! See you there!!!