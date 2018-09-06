KNON Presents 2 Bands on 1 Stage
Saturday September 15th at the Players Club!!
KNON Presents a Mexican Independence Weekend Celebration!! 2 Acts on one stage in one night!! Performing live is Grupo Stampede and Monica Saldivar!!! KNON DJ’s will be live in the mix!! Doors open at 8PM!! Their will be giveaways at Midnight!! Players club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!! See you there!!!
Recommended Posts
The Blues Conundrum
06 Sep 2018 - Events
KNON’s Rockabilly Revue 27th Anniversary Party
24 Aug 2018 - Events
Shaft Movie Night
22 Aug 2018 - Events