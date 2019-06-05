KNON Presents 2 Parties 2 Cities 2 Nights

KNON 89.3 Fm Presents Two cities in two nights Party!!

Friday Night June 21st KNON takes the Party to El Bukanas Night Club In Ft Worth Texas With the baddest Conjunto band in the Land!! El Conjunto Baraja De Oro!! That's BDO Live on Stage Friday June 21st at El Bukanas Night Club Located at 160 W Rosedale St in Ft Worth Texas!! Doors open at 8pm!

Saturday Night June 22nd the Party Moves to the Players Club in Dallas!! Performing Live El Conjunto Baraja De Oro and Gary Hobbs!! That’s BDO and Gary Hobbs!! Two great acts on the same stage in the same night!! Doors open at 7pm!! The Players Club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Dallas! KNON Giveaways both nights at midnight!! KNON dj’s in the mix! KNON’s two parties in 2 nite!! This is a KNON Benefit event!!