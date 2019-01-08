KNON Presents 2019’s First Big Fiesta!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents the 1st big Fiesta of the year!! It all goes down Friday January 18th at the Players Club. KNON Dj’s Daniel Boom, Dj Kane, Roc D, Dj Sirius along with special guest and KNON Alumni DJ Rox C will be in the mix all night spinning the best in Cumbia, Tejano, Old School, Freestyle and More. There will be KNON gear giveaways at Midnight. Doors open at 8pm. Come on by The Players Club and Meet your KNON Dj’s. Stay tuned to KNON 89.3FM for your chance to win tickets. For Reservations 214 828 7218