KNON Presents a Conjunto Throwdown
KNON Presents a Conjunto Throwdown Saturday August 25th at the Players Club!!! Performing Live on stage it Grupo Pression!! Grupo Pression will also be celebrating the release of their new LIVE album!! KNON Dj’s will be in the mix all night and there will be giveaways at midnight!! Doors open at 8pm!! Players Club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!!!
