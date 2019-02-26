KNON Presents A Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party

KNON 89.3FM present a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party at OT Tavern.

Tuesday March 5th!!

KNON Dj’s Daniel Boom, Kane, Albert G and Dj E08 will be in the mix!

Spinning hip hop, dance, Trap, Reaggeton, Cumbia and More.

There will be games, pool, lots of fun along with beads beads and more beads!!

Doors open at 8:30 pm!!

KNON Swag Giveaways at midnight and more!!

It’s a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party so come out and celebrate with the KNON Latin Energy Dj’s!

OT Tavern is located at 3606 Greenville Avenue in Dallas!!