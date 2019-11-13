KNON Presents An Old School Party

KNON 89.3 FM presents An Old School Party, Wednesday, November 20th at Old School Texas! KNON DJ’s Kane, No Envy, Solo, Lui and Life of the Party will be in the house and in the mix spinning Cumbia, Reggeaton, Dance, Old School & more! There will be KNON giveaways at midnight along with a balloon money drop! That’s an Old School Party at Old School Texas, 2528 Jacksboro Hwy in Ft. Worth, on November 20th! Doors open at 8 PM!!