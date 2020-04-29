KNON Presents Blues After Hours

KNON 89.3 FM and Billy Bob’s Texas present Blues After Hours, a live stream night of blues benefiting KNON! Saturday, May 9th starting at 7 PM streaming from Billy Bob’s Texas’ Facebook page!

With appearances by: Aaron Burton, Ally Venable, Andrew Jr. Boy Jones, Buddy Whittington, Carolyn Wonderland, Chubby Carrier, Dr. Joe, Dylan Bishop, EJ Matthews, Eric Johanson, Gary Hoey, Jack Barksdale, James Hinkle, Jim Suhler, Jon Cooley, Josh Weathers, Keegan McInroe, Kerrie Lepai-Jones, Larry Lampkin, Marcia Ball, Mike Morgan, Mike Zito, Seth James, Shelley King, South Austin Moonlighters, Texas Slim, Vanja Sky & more!

Music gets started Saturday, May 9th, at 7 PM at Billy Bob’s Texas Facebook page! Stay in, stay safe, and enjoy a night of blues with KNON, Billy Bob’s and a whole slew of artists! All donations will help support community radio!

You can Donate Now or at any time throughout the webcast!