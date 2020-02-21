KNON Presents Bobby Patterson

It’s Bobby Patterson’s birthday and we’re having a party! Join KNON on Friday, March 13th, for a special night celebrating Bobby Patterson’s birthday and the 43rd Anniversary of Poor David’s Pub! This will be a party you don’t want to miss! Dallas blues legend Bobby Patterson: he’s got more soul, he’s got more hits, he’s produced the legends, he’s produced radio shows, he’s a Dallas legend and he’s bringing his band to Poor David’s Pub for a show of his hits and more! Opening this concert event will be Dallas blues guitarist, Cookie McGee in a very special appearance!

Bobby Paterson & Poor David’s Pub 43rd Anniversary a legendary Dallas blues man in a legendary Dallas club along with Cookie McGee. This is a KNON blues benefit event!