KNON Presents Club Going Up On A Tuesday Part 2

Tuesday, July 16th, KNON and OT Tavern present Club Going Up on a Tuesday Part 2! KNON DJ’s Solo, Kane, Albert G, and more will be spinning Hip Hop, Cumbia, Reggaeton and more! Doors open from 6 PM to 2 AM and there will be KNON Gear giveaways at midnight!

OT Tavern is located at 3606 Greenvile Avenue in Dallas!