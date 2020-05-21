KNON Presents Down By Sound

KNON 89.3FM and the longest running hip-hop show in the nation, Knowledge Dropped, Lessons Taught Vol. 2 invite YOU to an online, virtual benefit event. DOWN BY SOUND FINAL FRIDAY SESSION! Friday Night May 29th, LIVE from the KNON Station Produced Facebook page.

Hosted by DJ EZ-Eddie D, M. Slago, and Fats & Viz from the Final Friday’s Crew. With DJ5-D! Brand new Butta-Blends and special guest MC’s thru out the night.

Fresh is most definitely the word for this virtual-vintage, benefit event! Come celebrate the past, and support the future of hip-hop in DFW.

That’s DOWN BY SOUND FINAL FRIDAY SESSION, Friday Night, May 29th at 8pm. From the KNON Station Produced Facebook Page. Log on, turn it up, and kick it LIVE from the comfort of your crib!