KNON Presents David Lee Garza

KNON 89.3FM and the Players Club

Presents David Lee Garza!!

In a Tejano Saturday Event at the Players club!!

David Lee Garza Live Saturday March 9th!!

Doors open 7pm

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix!!

There will be KNON Swag giveaways at Midnight!

The Players Club is Located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!

That’s David Lee Garza at the Players Club Saturday March 9th!

Reserve your table Here