KNON Presents David Lee Garza
KNON 89.3FM and the Players Club
Presents David Lee Garza!!
In a Tejano Saturday Event at the Players club!!
David Lee Garza Live Saturday March 9th!!
Presents David Lee Garza!!
In a Tejano Saturday Event at the Players club!!
David Lee Garza Live Saturday March 9th!!
Doors open 7pm
KNON Dj’s will be in the mix!!
There will be KNON Swag giveaways at Midnight!
KNON Dj’s will be in the mix!!
There will be KNON Swag giveaways at Midnight!
The Players Club is Located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!
That’s David Lee Garza at the Players Club Saturday March 9th!
That’s David Lee Garza at the Players Club Saturday March 9th!
Reserve your tableHere
Recommended Posts
Hard Time Radio 23rd Anniversary
28 Feb 2019 - Events
KNON 89.3FM presents Igor and the Red Elvises
27 Feb 2019 - Events
KNON Presents A Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party
26 Feb 2019 - Events