KNON Present’s Grupo Escape!!
KNON Presents A Tejano Saturday Party!
Performing Live on Stage its Grupo Escape!!!
It all goes down Saturday November 10th 2018 at Players!!
KNON Dj’s will be Live in the mix!!
Doors open at 8pm and there will be KNON gear giveaways at Midnight!!
For more info or reservations 214 828 7217
The Players Club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff.
