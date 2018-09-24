KNON Presents Jack Barksdale EP Release Party!!

KNON hosts a EP release event for 11- year old Blues prodigy, Jack Barksdale! At a very young age, Jack has already shared the stage with music stars such as Ray Wylie Hubbard, Hayes Caril and Wade Bowen. The EP, titled “REVIVAL” features Barcksdale playing 6 different instruments on all original songs. The one exception is Barksdale’s take on the old blues classic “Smokestack Lightnin’.” Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Historic Sons of Herman Hall in Dallas. Appearing with Jack will be Guthrie Kennard. Jack will be joined at this show by Dallas Bluesmen, Aaron Burton.

Get your tickets Here