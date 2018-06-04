KNON Presents Los Gran Reyes

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Super Cumbia Fiesta at The Players Club

Friday June 15th! Los Gran Reyes will be live on stage and performing 2 explosive sets! CUMBIA CUMBIA CUMBIA!! KNON Dj’s will be in the Mix. KNON gear giveaways and more throughout the night! Doors open at 8pm. The Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff. For reservations 214 828 7217. Keep listening to KNON for your chance to win your tickets to this KNON Cumbia Benefit Event!!