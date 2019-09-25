KNON Presents Raheem The Dream, Mazi and The Biznezz

KNON 89.3FM Presents Tight 2 Def recording artist Raheem The Dream, Mazi and The Biznezz!! Friday October 11th 2019 at The Players Club!! Raheem the dream will be performing all his greatest hits including “The Most Beautiful”, “Bend Ova Show The World” and more!! Doors open at 7PM! KNON giveaways at midnight!! KNON Dj’s Kane, Scorpion, Dj Kue and more in the mix playing all your favorite KNON jams!! The Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!! Stay Tuned to KNON For your chance to win tickets!!