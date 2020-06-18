KNON Presents Return Of The Don

KNON 89.3fm and KDLT Vol2. invite YOU to an online benefit event. RETURN OF THE DON & FRIENDS! Hosted by Kaasan Allah and M Slago. With DJ Blastt and DJ EZ Eddie D. Special Guest: Flower Child (FMC) Thursday, June 25th, at 8pm. LIVE from the KNON Station Produced Facebook page.

Donate online at any time HERE!