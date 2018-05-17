KNON Presents Rey Reyna and Aftershock

KNON 89.3 FM Presents Rey Reyna and Aftershock Saturday May 26th at the Players Club in Oak Cliff. KNON Dj’s will be spinning your favorite tunes and hosting the nights fiesta! The Super Tejano Show Dj Magic and Lady V along with KNON’s Kane, El Crispin, Valarie Diamond and tejano Dj Lui will be in the house!! Rey Reyna and Aftershock will perform all the tracks you know and love!! Players club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Oak Cliff!! Doors open at 7:30 PM!!