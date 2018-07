KNON Presents Rey Reyna

NON 89.3 FM and Control Discotec Presents A Puro Tejano Party With Rey Reyna and Aftershock!!

Friday July 27th!! Doors open at 8pm!!

Friday July 27th!! Doors open at 8pm!!

KNON Dj’s Kane, Daniel Boom, Dj Magic, Dj Roc D, Dj Cuz, Dj Jimmy Mccoy will be in the mix and rocking the mic!!

KNON Dj’s Kane, Daniel Boom, Dj Magic, Dj Roc D, Dj Cuz, Dj Jimmy Mccoy will be in the mix and rocking the mic!!

For info or tickets KNON.org

There will be KNON giveaways y Mas!!

Control Discotec is located at 3200 Justiss Drive in Arlington!