KNON Presents Rey Reyna
KNON 89.3 FM and Control Discotec Presents A Puro Tejano Party With Rey Reyna and Aftershock!!
Friday July 27th!! Doors open at 8pm!!
KNON Dj’s Kane, Daniel Boom, Dj Magic, Dj Roc D, Dj Cuz, Dj Jimmy Mccoy will be in the mix and rocking the mic!!
For info or tickets KNON.org
There will be KNON giveaways y Mas!!
Control Discotec is located at 3200 Justiss Drive in Arlington!
Get you tickets Here
Recommended Posts
KNON Presents Super Cumbia Fiesta part 2
09 Jul 2018 - Events
9th Annual KNON Harmonica Blowout
10 Jun 2018 - Events
Listen to the Last Two Weeks of KNON Programming Here
08 Dec 2017 - Events