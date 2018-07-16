Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

KNON Presents Rey Reyna

KNON 89.3 FM and Control Discotec Presents A Puro Tejano Party With Rey Reyna and Aftershock!!
Friday July 27th!! Doors open at 8pm!!
KNON Dj’s Kane, Daniel Boom, Dj Magic, Dj Roc D, Dj Cuz, Dj Jimmy Mccoy will be in the mix and rocking the mic!!
For info or tickets KNON.org
There will be KNON giveaways y Mas!!
Control Discotec is located at 3200 Justiss Drive in Arlington!
Get you tickets Here
