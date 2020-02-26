KNON Presents Rosie Flores

KNON is proud to present Austin based Honky Tonk American Country and Blues guitarist and singer songwriter Rosie Flores!

Saturday March 21st at the historic Sons of Hermann Hall!

Joining Rosie for a night of genre blending performances are Texas Renegade Radio favorite Ronnie Fauss!

and Texas Blues Radio friendly Stevie James!

VIP and General admission tickets available NOW at KNON.org!

Limited VIP tickets include early admission and preferred seating! Along with FREE dinner from the Slow Bone!

VIP doors and dinner at 6, General admission at 7:30!

That’s genuine Texas recording artist Rosie Flores! with Ronnie Fauss, Stevie James, and the whole KNON crew!

KNON.org for tickets! This is a KNON benefit event!

Get Your Tickets Here>>>> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/knon-presents-rosie-flores-tickets-96976281669