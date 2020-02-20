KNON Presents Sol De La Cumbia

KNON 89.3FM Presents Sol De La Cumbia Saturday February 29th 2020 at The Players Club! KNON Dj’s Roc D, Dj Eo8, Dj Lui and Dj Kane in the mix all night! Doors open at 7pm. Plenty of free parking and KNON giveaways at midnight!! Cumbia de la Sol is one of the DFW’s newest and Hottest Cumbia bands!! Ranging in ages 15 to 24 Sol de la Cumbia is one of the DFW’s youngest Cumbia acts and brings the heat every time they step on stage! KNON will also be celebrating Dj Kanes Birthday at this event! Get ready to dance the night away at this KNON benefit event!!