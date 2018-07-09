KNON Presents Super Cumbia Fiesta part 2

KNON 89.3 FM Presents A Super Cumbia Fiesta part 2!! Friday July 20th at the Players Club In Oak Cliff!! Performing Live on Stage it’s Los Komberz!! Doors open at 8pm!! KNON Dj’s will be in the mix playing all your favorite jams and rocking the mic!! For info on tables or reservations 214 828 7217. There will be KNON giveaways and more!! The Komberz will be performing two 45 min sets!! The Players Club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff!!